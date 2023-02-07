Black Bear Hires Luane Gauer As SVP International Production & Acquisitions

Black Bear International has further bolstered its team with the hire of Luane Gauer as SVP, International Production & Acquisitions.

The former Protagonist Pictures exec will report to Black Bear International President John Friedberg and Llewellyn Radley, EVP International & UK Managing Director.

In the new role, Gauer will oversee production and lead creative on upcoming Black Bear International productions, as well as source and package UK and European production and acquisitions opportunities to feed the international sales business and UK distribution group.

Gauer previously served as Head of Acquisitions at Protagonist Pictures where she was responsible for building the company’s sales slate, securing titles including The Outrun with Saoirse Ronan, and Temple Hill’s Clown in a Cornfield, which launched at AFM in 2022.

Prior to that, she held senior roles at Focus Features and Universal Pictures International, where she worked on films including Promising Young Woman, The Lighthouse and Pain & Glory among others.

“Luane is an executive with impeccable taste, a keen business sense and a fantastic reputation in the industry,” said Friedberg and Radley, “We are thrilled to have her join the team and she will be instrumental in driving the growth of our UK and European focussed production and acquisitions business.”

Gauer stated: “I am a big fan of Black Bear and am thrilled at the opportunity to join this dynamic international team as they expand and diversify.”

Black Bear International is gearing up for a busy European Film Market later this month, where it will launch multiple new projects.

Since debuting last year, BBI has launched a number of films, including Dumb Money, Immaculate and Guy Ritchie’s World War II epic, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Black Bear UK also entered the UK market as a distributor this year.

The slate features the previously mentioned titles as well as UK acquisitions, including Florian Zeller’s The Son, Ed Berger’s Conclave and Knox Goes Away, directed by and starring Michael Keaton.

The recent formation of Black Bear International and UK distribution strategically complements Black Bear’s Canadian releasing arm, Elevation Pictures.

It follows in the wake of the launch of their newly formed management division, Black Bear Management, as well as the creation of Double Agent, a joint venture with New Regency focused exclusively on the production and financing of premium unscripted content.