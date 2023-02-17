Skip to main content
‘Big Shot’, ‘Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’ Canceled By Disney+ After Two Seasons

By Denise Petski, Katie Campione

Disney+/Everett Collection

Disney+ has canceled the John Stamos-led sports comedy-drama Big Shot, as well as The Mighty Ducks: Changers, both after two seasons, Deadline has confirmed.

Created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey and Brad Garrett, with Lorey serving as showrunner, Big Shot centered on Marvyn Korn (Stamos). After he is ousted from his position as head coach for an NCAA basketball team, he is given a chance at redemption with a coaching position at Westbrook, an elite private high school for girls, and soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability – foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn.

The cancellation comes four months after the Season 2 launch.

Big Shot also starred Jessalyn Gilsig, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, Echeagaray and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Kelley, Lorey, Garrett and Bill D’Elia exec produced. A Disney Branded Television series, Big Shot was produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers starred Lauren Graham.

In Season 2, after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

In addition to Graham and Duhamel, the series also starred Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Taegen Burns and De’Jon Watts.

Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa served as showrunners and executive producers. Additional executive producers included Steve Brill, Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner and Jon Avnet.

