‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley’ Director Mark Molloy Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Australian award-winning director Mark Molloy has signed with WME.

Molloy most recently wrapped production on his feature directorial debut, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, starring Eddie Murphy, Joseph Gordon Levitt, and Kevin Bacon, for Netflix. With Jerry Bruckheimer Films as the studio behind the film, Bruckheimer himself scouted Molloy following his commercial directing success.

Molloy rose to prominence while directing Apple’s longform branded video series, Apple at Work. The three-part “Underdogs” has garnered more than 80 million views.

The series won Molloy the Film Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in 2022 and earned him a nomination for the DGA Award for outstanding directorial achievement in commercials in 2019. In 2020, Molloy won director of the year at Ciclope, Shot Awards and the British Arrows, all of which celebrate the advertising industry’s most innovative and outstanding creative campaigns.

Molloy continues to be represented by attorney Carlos Goodman.