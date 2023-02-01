Berlin Jury Announced; Includes Golshifteh Farahani & Johnnie To

The Berlinale Film Festival has unveiled the jury members for its main international competition, which will be presided over by Kristin Stewart.

They comprise Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani, German director Valeska Grisebach, Romanian director Radu Jude, US casting director and producer Francine Maisler, Spanish director Carla Simón, and iconic Hong Kong director and producer Johnnie To.

The fesitval also unveiled the three-member jury for its Encounters strand comprising Georgian writer, director and visual artist Dea Kulumbegashvili, Greek actor Angeliki Papoulia and Former Cannes Directors’ Fortnight artistic director and programmer Paolo Moretti, who hails from Italy.

Additionally, the festival also announced it was adding Chinese director Liu Jian’s feature animation Art College 1994 to the International Competition line-up.

The film revolves around a group of young people preparing to face a world caught between tradition and modernity in 1990s China.

The fresh addition brings the number of films in the main International Competition to 19 titles.

The 73rd edition of the Berlinale unfolds February 16 to 26.