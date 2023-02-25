Berlin Film Festival Winners: Follow Live 

The competition winners of the 73rd Berlinale are about to start rolling in as the festival draws to a close Saturday evening.
This year, the festival opened with Rebecca Miller’s latest She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway.
Billed as an exploration of “love in all its forms,” the pic is set in New York City and follows composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers, the synopsis reads is much more than he bargained for or imagined.
The film was screened out of competition as a Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.
The 2023 lineup also included new films by Christian Petzold, Margarethe von Trotta, Matt Johnson, and Philippe Garrel. Sean Penn debuted his latest doc Superpower, which chronicles his time in Ukraine at the start of Russia’s invasion.
Actress Kristen Stewart headed the international competition jury. She was joined by Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani, German director Valeska Grisebach, Romanian director Radu Jude, US casting director and producer Francine Maisler, Spanish director Carla Simón, and iconic Hong Kong director and producer Johnnie To.
This year’s Honorary Golden Bear was handed to Steven Spielberg. The legendary Jaws director accepted the award in person on Tuesday, where he gave a rousing speech at the Berlinale Palast.
Elsewhere, early Saturday morning, Sira by Apolline Traoré was announced as the winner of the Panorama Audience Award for the best feature film, while Kokomo City by D. Smith picked up the audience award in the Panorama Dokumente section.
Prizes of the International Jury
Silver Bear for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Hélène Louvart for the cinematography in Disco Boy.
Silver Bear for Best Screenplay
Angela Schanelec for Music
Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance
Thea Ehre for Till the End of The Night
Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance
Sofía Ortero for 20,000 Species of Bees
Silver Bear for Best Director
Philippe Garrel for Le grand chariot (The Plough)
Silver Bear Jury Prize
Bad Living (Mal Viver) by Joᾶo Canijo
Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize
Roter Himmel by Christian Petzold
Golden Bear for Best Film
Encounters Jury
Special Jury Award
Orlando, My Political Biography by Paul B. Preciado
Samsara by Lois Patino
Best Director
Tatiana Huezo
Award For Best Film
Here by Bas Devos
GWFF Best First Feature Award
The Klezmer Project (Adentro mío estoy bailando) by Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann
Berlinale Documentary Award
The Echo by Tatiana Huezo
