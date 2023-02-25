Berlin Film Festival Winners: Follow Live 

The competition winners of the 73rd Berlinale are about to start rolling in as the festival draws to a close Saturday evening.

This year, the festival opened with Rebecca Miller’s latest She Came to Me, starring Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James, and Anne Hathaway.

Billed as an exploration of “love in all its forms,” the pic is set in New York City and follows composer Steven Lauddem (Dinklage), who is creatively blocked and unable to finish the score for his big comeback opera. At the behest of his wife Patricia (Anne Hathaway), formerly his therapist, he sets out in search of inspiration. What he discovers, the synopsis reads is much more than he bargained for or imagined.

The film was screened out of competition as a Special Gala at the Berlinale Palast.

The 2023 lineup also included new films by Christian Petzold, Margarethe von Trotta, Matt Johnson, and Philippe Garrel. Sean Penn debuted his latest doc Superpower, which chronicles his time in Ukraine at the start of Russia’s invasion.

Actress Kristen Stewart headed the international competition jury. She was joined by Iranian-French actress Golshifteh Farahani, German director Valeska Grisebach, Romanian director Radu Jude, US casting director and producer Francine Maisler, Spanish director Carla Simón, and iconic Hong Kong director and producer Johnnie To.

This year’s Honorary Golden Bear was handed to Steven Spielberg. The legendary Jaws director accepted the award in person on Tuesday, where he gave a rousing speech at the Berlinale Palast.

Elsewhere, early Saturday morning, Sira by Apolline Traoré was announced as the winner of the Panorama Audience Award for the best feature film, while Kokomo City by D. Smith picked up the audience award in the Panorama Dokumente section.

We are updating as the winners come in.

Check out the list below:

Prizes of the International Jury

Silver Bear for an Outstanding Artistic Contribution

Hélène Louvart for the cinematography in Disco Boy.

Silver Bear for Best Screenplay

Angela Schanelec for Music

Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance

Thea Ehre for Till the End of The Night

Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance

Sofía Ortero for 20,000 Species of Bees

Silver Bear for Best Director

Philippe Garrel for Le grand chariot (The Plough)

Silver Bear Jury Prize

Bad Living (Mal Viver) by Joᾶo Canijo

Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize

Roter Himmel by Christian Petzold



Golden Bear for Best Film

Encounters Jury

Special Jury Award

Orlando, My Political Biography by Paul B. Preciado

Samsara by Lois Patino

Best Director

Tatiana Huezo

Award For Best Film

Here by Bas Devos

GWFF Best First Feature Award

The Klezmer Project (Adentro mío estoy bailando) by Leandro Koch and Paloma Schachmann

Berlinale Documentary Award

The Echo by Tatiana Huezo