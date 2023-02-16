Skip to main content
Berlin Review: Rebecca Miller’s ‘She Came To Me’ With Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage & Marisa Tomei

Berlin Film Festival Sees Climate Change Activists, Women’s Rights Advocates On Red Carpet

Berlin Red Carpet Protest
Two climate change activists are shown on the red carpet feed inside the Berlin Palast on Thursday Melanie Goodfellow/Deadline

The Berlin Film Festival’s opening-night red-carpet gala Thursday stayed on schedule despite a pair of climate change activists who apparently glued themselves to the carpet in front of the Berlin Palast.

Crowds had gathered to see the festival’s opening-night film, Rebecca Miller’s She Came to Me, which stars Peter Dinklage, Marisa Tomei, Joanna Kulig, Brian d’Arcy James and Anne Hathaway. Most were in attendance tonight ahead of the screening.

The student activist group The Last Generation said it was behind the protest, according to Reuters. The incident did not interrupt the red carpet, according to those in attendance.

The red carpet also saw a group of activists including Iranian actresses Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai unfurl banners that read “Women Life Freedom,” part of an effort in solidarity with Iranian women and girls who are fighting for human rights in Iran.

Activists including Zahra Amir Ebrahimi, Melika Foroutan and Jasmin Tabatabai show a banner with the slogan “Women Life Freedom” on Thursday Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

The Berlin Film Festival kicked off tonight and runs through February 26.

