BBC3 Names New Content Boss As Fiona Campbell Is Elevated To Youth Audience Role

BBC3 has named Nasfim Haque as its Head of Content after controller Fiona Campbell was promoted to a new role overseeing the British broadcaster’s youth audience.

Haque has been BBC3’s interim Channel Editor for more than a year but has now been confirmed as the youth channel’s content chief. She will report to Campbell, whose new title is Controller of Youth Audience for iPlayer and BBC3.

Prior to overseeing BBC3, Haque was a factual entertainment commissioner, overseeing shows including Meet the Khans, BBC3’s series with boxer Amir Khan, and Scarlett’s Driving School, BBC1’s upcoming reality show fronted by Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

She began her career as a Production Trainee at BBC Wales before working in development and production roles at independent producers including Love Productions.

Haque said: “BBC3 plays a key role in bringing the next generation of audiences to the BBC so I feel privileged to be working on a channel I love and to be tasked with ensuring our content continues to reflect younger viewers all across the UK.”