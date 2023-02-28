BBC Studios-ZDF Scripted Co-Pro Pact; ‘Doctor Foster’ Japan; Fremantle Bags Wildlife; PGGB Names Deputy CEO — Global Briefs

BBC Studios Renews Pact With ZDF

BBC Studios has struck another renewal agreement, unveiling a new deal with Germany’s ZDF today at its annual Showcase event. Notably in the multi-year agreement, which follows an earlier pact struck in 2019, the new deal will extend to co-development of scripted shows. This comes after ZDF entered into a co-production with AMC Networks-owned Acorn TV through a deal instructed by an initial partnership with the BBC’s commercial wing. ZDF will get first option on pre-sales and acquisitions, with BBC shows such as Kingdoms, Make Me Famous and This is Going to Hurt confirmed for ZDFneo. ZDF is also a c-producer on landmark natural history series Mammals and Asia.

‘Doctor Foster’ Gets Japanese Remake On Nippon TV

Another one out BBC Studios Showcase. Japan’s Nippon TV will be the latest network to get a local remake of psychological relationship drama Doctor Foster follow a deal with the BBC’s commercial arm. Originally from Mike Bartlett and Drama Republic, the Japanese adaptation drops on April 7. Izumi Inamori will play the lead role Suranne Jones made famous, with Hisashi Yoshizawa playing her husband and Mio Yuki playing his adulterous partner. Local remakes have already been made in France, Turkey, the Philippines, Indonesia and South Korea, where it became the country’s highest-rated cable series ever in 2020.

Fremantle To Sell Doc Series ‘Islands: Nature’s Wild Laboratories’

Fremantle has taken rights to Sky Nature wildlife series Islands: Nature’s Wild Laboratories and will present it to clients this week at the London TV Screenings. The Wall to Wall Media-produced show captures six islands where animals have adapted to survive. It debuts on Sky Nature in the UK later this year. Local crews who’ve worked on the show include River Road Films, Leopard Rock Films and Untamed Planet.

Production Guild of Great Britain Up Names Deputy CEO

The Production Guild of Great Britain has upped Michael Beavan to Deputy CEO. He joined the PGGB as Director of Partnerships and Projects in 2021 and has driven a 50% increase in company affiliations, according to the guild. As Deputy CEO, he’ll work with CEO Lyndsay Duthie and the board of trustees to develop business strategy and oversee operations. Beaven was previously Head of Events and National Publicity for Warner Bros Pictures and has run his own publicity, events and touring biz, Production Publicity Ltd, since 2001.