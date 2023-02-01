BBC Pushing On With ‘The Osbournes’ Reboot Despite Ozzy Tour Retirement

EXCLUSIVE: The BBC reboot of MTV’s The Osbournes is going ahead as planned following the news that Ozzy Osbourne will likely retire from touring.

A BBC spokeswoman confirmed to Deadline that the pubcaster is continuing with Home to Roost, which will follow the Osbournes as they celebrate Sharon Osbourne’s 70th birthday and daughter Kelly Osbourne’s soon-to-be-born baby having returned to the UK. The original MTV version of The Osbournes ran from 2002 to 2005 and became a cult classic.

When it was greenlit, BBC Documentary Head of Commissioning Clare Sillery described Home to Roost, which is produced by Clarkson’s Farm producer Expectation, as a “funny, moving and honest insight into their new life in the UK.”

The news comes following Ozzy Osbourne’s announcement this morning that he has “come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required.”

In an Instagram post, he hinted that he is done with touring for good although did state that his team is coming up with plans for “where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

In February 2020, the Birmingham-born Black Sabbath star called off the North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” amid a series of health problems including a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis. At the time, he said that the degenerative condition was the least of his issues, citing “unbelievable pain” stemming from a prior injury. He had the year before suffered a fall that damaged his spine and required surgery.