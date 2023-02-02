BBC Receives Hundreds Of Complaints After Calling Paul Mescal A “British Actor” In Oscars Coverage

The BBC has revealed that it received more than 600 complaints from viewers after describing Paul Mescal as a “British actor” in its coverage of his Oscar nomination.

The BBC News channel was covering the Irish actor’s success in Aftersun and carried a chyron referring to him as one of two British actors up for an Academy award.

“2023 Oscar nominations: British actors Paul Mescal and Bill Nighy are nominated for leading role,” the text read.

After receiving 605 complaints, the UK broadcaster apologized for the error. “The text should have said that Paul Mescal is Irish. We apologise for the mistake,” the BBC said.

Separately, the BBC said 992 people complained about its documentary on Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India. Viewers were encouraged to complain on social media, the BBC said.

India: The Modi Question sparked protests outside the BBC’s London headquarters over the weekend, as people voiced anger over the portrayal of the Indian leader and his relationship with the nation’s Muslim minority.