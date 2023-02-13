‘Barney’ Franchise Getting Relaunch From Mattel With New Animated Series Set For 2024

Mattel is doing a full overhaul in relaunching Barney the dinosaur with a new animated preschool TV series set to debut worldwide in 2024, along with a comprehensive revitalization that will span film, YouTube content and music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also part of the mix.



The new animated TV series will center around the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends,

introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centered on love,

community and encouragement. The series will be produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana and

executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television and by Colin Bohm and

Pam Westman for Nelvana.



Recently relaunched Mattel properties include its Monster High property and 1980s Masters of the Universe franchise, both with new content and consumer products programs.



“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise

Officer and Global Head of Consumer Products at Mattel. “We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple

dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and

experiences.”

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live

in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it,” said Fred Soulie, SVP and

General Manager of Mattel Television. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next

generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember

the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too.”