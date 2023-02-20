‘Back To The Future’s Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Tom Wilson Reunite

More than 37 years after the release of the original Back To The Future film, stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Tom Wilson reunited over the weekend at Fan Expo Portland.

Thompson, who played the role of Lorraine in the franchise’s first two films, shared a selfie on Instagram with Fox, Lloyd and Wilson.

“Wow, honestly had the best time today with my #bttf family,” Thompson wrote alongside the photo. “So many fun fan moments too and a llama,” she added.

Thompson also shared videos, one of her with Lloyd who played eccentric scientist Dr. Emmett ‘Doc’ Brown in the franchise. “Look who’s here. Look what the cat dragged in,” a smiling Thompson said.

Fox, who starred as time traveler Marty McFly, posted on his Instagram story with photos of his fellow former cast members.

“I love being at these FanExpo events and seeing some of my favorite people like Lea, Tom, Chris and all you #bttf heads. Heavy,” he wrote.

Wilson, who starred as Biff Tannen, also shared a selfie of the four with the caption, “Okay, so this happened. 2023”

“I’m a butthead, right?” Thompson asked Wilson in one of her videos, quoting his character’s classic insult from the films. Wilson then channeled his character, gently knocking his fist on Thompson’s head, playfully asking, “Hello, anybody home?”

Back To The Future, directed by Robert Zemeckis, premiered in 1985, followed by Back to the Future Part II in 1989 and Back to the Future Part III in 1990.

Check out Thompson’s instagram post with photos and videos below.