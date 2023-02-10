‘Avenue 5’ Canceled At HBO After Two Seasons

Armando Iannucci’s space comedy Avenue 5 officially has been canceled by HBO.

The Warner Bros. Discovery premium cable network has finally confirmed that the series will not return for a third season.

It comes eight months after Deadline revealed that the series likely was coming to an end and a few days after star Hugh Laurie emerged as the star of Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Tehran.

“Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey,” said an HBO spokeswoman. “While we will not be moving forward with a third season of Avenue 5, we look forward to many more adventures together.”

The first season of the show, which also stars Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ethan Phillips, premiered in January 2020 and quickly was renewed for a second season in February 2020.

However, as a result of the pandemic, filming on the second season only got underway in August 2021, wrapping in November 2021 and eventually airing in October, two and a half years after its first season. Cast options had lapsed as a result.

Created and executive produced by Iannucci, Avenue 5 is set 40 years in the future, when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy but a booming, multibillion-dollar business.

The series followed the captain (Laurie) and crew of a luxury space cruise ship as they navigate disgruntled passengers and logistical obstacles in an effort to safely return to Earth after the accidental death of the chief engineer.

HBO is staying in business with Veep creator Iannucci, though. He has teamed up with Sam Mendes on The Franchise, a wry look at superhero movie-making that has been ordered to pilot, which is expected to film later this spring.

Avenue 5 is executive produced by Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche, Will Smith; co-executive produced by Peter Fellows and Becky Martin; produced by Steve Clark-Hall. The series is also co-produced by Sky UK.