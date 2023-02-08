‘Avatar’ Experience Coming To Disneyland

Disney CEO Bob Iger said a new attraction based on the Avatar franchise will hit Disneyland soon.

He called it the Avatar Experience and said details will be “coming soon” –not providing any.

But he noted the obvious, that Avatar is now a core franchise for the company, “which has a way of leveraging success” across business lines and across territories.

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water has grossed over $2 billion internationally. It was the top grossing release of 2022 and one of the top grossing movies ever. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are on the way, currently scheduled for release, respecitvely, on Dec. 20, 2024, Dec. 18, 2026 and Dec. 22, 2028.

The original Avatar premiered in 2009.

Parks continue to drive Disney’s top and bottom line growth. Revenue at the division of close to $8.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter was up 21%, about a third of the total. Of Disney’s two divisions, the other being DMED (Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution) it made up all of the company’s operating income, seeing profit jump 25% to over $3 billion. Domestic parks led international.

The films are set in the visually lush, alien world of Pandora whose atmosphere is poisonous to humans. Its inhabitants, the Na’vi, appear primitive but are highly evolved. Way of Water takes place 16 years after the first edition with Jake Sully as chief of the Omatikaya clan, raising a family with Neytiri.