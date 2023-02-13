Austin Majors Dies: Former ‘NYPD Blue’ Child Actor Was 27

Austin Majors, a busy child actor of the 1990s and early 2000s best known for his seven-season role as the young son of star Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, died Saturday in Los Angeles. He was 27.

His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. (Following his acting career, Majors used his birthname Setmajer.)

Majors’ portrayal of young Theo Sipowicz from 1999 to 2004 was followed by guest appearances on such series as According to Jim, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, An Accidental Christmas (2007) and How I Met Your Mother. He also appeared in numerous television commercials.

Austin Majors, 2009 Getty Images

In a statement released to TMZ by his family – which includes his younger sister, the former child actress Kali Majors – Austin was described as “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

The statement continues, “Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together. Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

In a Facebook post, Majors’ sister Kali wrote, “My big brother, Austin, is gone. He died last night. It’s so surreal to me still. He was only 27 with so much life left to live.”

TMZ reported today that Majors died in a homeless shelter, possibly after ingesting fentanyl. Deadline has not confirmed those details.

Last week, Majors was photographed for a Los Angeles Daily News article when L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and Jeff Olivet, executive director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, visited the homeless facility Hilda Solis Care First Village, where Majors resided.

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.