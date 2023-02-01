Austin Abrams Joins Brad Pitt And George Clooney In Apple Thriller From Jon Watts

EXCLUSIVE: Following a lengthy audition process, sources tell Deadline that Euphoria actor Austin Abrams has landed a coveted role in the untitled Apple Original Films pic starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt with Jon Watts writing, producing and directing. Amy Ryan also recently joined the cast.

While the film ultimately is a two-hander between Clooney and Pitt, the role Abrams met for is almost considered the third lead and became one of the more sought-after parts for any 20-something actor in town last winter given its star-making potential. Watts and Apple execs met with a number of individuals, which included watching dozens of taped auditions, and insiders say Abrams’ two tests ultimately blew the director and Apple away.

Hailing from Apple Studios, the thriller follows two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Dianne McGunigle also serve as producers.

Abrams is best known for his role as Ethan on HBO’s hit series Euphoria and also recently was seen in the Netflix pic Do Revenge opposite Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes. He also starred opposite Lili Reinhart in Chemical Hearts, played Dash in the YA series Dash & Lily and recurred on This Is Us.

He is repped by WME, Industry Entertainment and Myman Greenspan.