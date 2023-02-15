‘Asbestos’: OneGate Media Boards German Prison Drama Series 

EXCLUSIVE: OneGate Media has picked up worldwide distribution rights for German crime series Asbestos from Pantaleon Films.

The five-part series launched on German public network ARD’s streamer Mediathek in January and achieved 3 million views in three days. This makes it the strongest series start on the platform.

It’s the latest acquisition for OneGate, which last year rebranded from Studio Hamburg Enterprises. Already in the catalog are Prime Video series German Crime Story: Deadlock and Lost in Fuseta, a crime drama based on the novel by Grimme Award Winner Holger Karsten Schmidt.

Asbestos comes from director Kida Khodr Ramadan (4 Blocks, Man From Beirut) and follows a promising 19-year-old Momo footballer whose dreams are left in tatters when he is sent to prison after being framed by his uncle for a crime he didn’t commit. He’s then faced by the choice of sticking to his principles and staying clean or accepting protection from his uncle by dealing drugs from the inside.

Koder Alian, Stipe Erceg, Lulu Hacke, Ramadan, Wotan Wilke Möhring and Frederick Lau are among the cast.

Army of Theives maker Pantaleon makes Asbestos (known in Germany as Asbest) on behalf of ARD Degeto for ARD Mediathek. Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg funds the show.Tania Reichert-Facilides, Managing Director of OneGate Media GmbH, said: “Asbestos is the perfect example of emotive and captivating crime storytelling, and it makes the perfect addition to our growing portfolio. With it beingARD’s most prolific series launch in history, and executed perfectly by the brilliant Kida Khodr Ramadan, we are confident it will match the success of our number 1 hit series Deadlock.”