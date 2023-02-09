Artist International Group Inks Selectors, UK-Based IP Incubator

EXCLUSIVE: Artist International Group (AIG) has signed an exclusive representation deal with Selectors, a UK based incubator of IP and producer of fact-based stories across audio, non-scripted, and scripted Film & TV productions.

Founded by William Ralston, a journalist based in London, and entertainment producer and financier Goldfinch, Selectors sources and develops ambitious stories for a worldwide audience in partnership with some of the leading journalists in the industry. In the 12 months since its launch, the company has set up multiple properties with top-tier partners in London, New York, and Los Angeles.

Partnering with Vertigo Films and Palomar Pictures, Selectors is producing a documentary about Iceland’s largest bitcoin heist; and with Cineflix they’re producing a documentary about a secret CIA mission to the top of Nanda Devi, the second highest mountain in India, involving a lost nuclear device and mystery that burns strong today.

In collaboration with Blanchard House, Selectors will tell the true story of how a troubled Wall Street genius and his exotic wife moved to Costa Rica, built a lavish mansion in the jungle, set up a wildlife preserve, and slowly lost their minds. A spiral of handguns, angry locals, armed guards, uncut diamonds, abduction plots, and a bedroom blazing with 550 Tiffany lamps ended with a body and another compelling mystery. Several more projects will be announced soon.

With the representation and support of David Unger’s Artist International Group, the company will grow a roster of IP through acquisition, in-house journalism, and podcast production. Selectors will also be working alongside Artist International Group’s roster.

“We live in an IP-driven world, where he who controls the source of information controls the narrative,” says Aleksey Ageyev, partner at AIG. “Here at AIG we understand the importance of working with a company like Selectors, and we’re confident we can help to create many opportunities for Phil and William.”

“We’re delighted to be signing with David and Aleksey at Artist International Group. We have had tremendous success in the last year, as we have evolved our model to keep pace with the rise in demand for fact-based storytelling,” says Ralston. “We’ve been looking for the right management team to help us with our next stage of growth, which will see us creating more IP in-house and sourcing and developing powerful stories with best-in-class partners across podcast, unscripted, and scripted production.”

Unger founded Artist International Group in 2017 and serves as the company’s CEO. Together with AIG partner and veteran talent manager Chris Prapha, other notable clients include actors Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jonathan Rhys Meyers (The Tudors), Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire), Gong Li (Mulan), Daphne Patakia (Benedetta), Rafael Cebrian (Acapulco), Fan Bingbing (The 355), Rossy de Palma (Parallel Mothers) and Lee Min-Ho (Pachinko); and such writer-directors as Amanda Sthers (Madame), Ludovic Bernard (Lupin), Tony Kaye (American History X), Vadim Perelman (House of Sand and Fog) and many others.

Veteran manager and producer Aleksey Ageyev joined AIG as a Partner in late November.