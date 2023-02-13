Skip to main content
‘Arrested Development’ Leaving Netflix In March

Jason Bateman in Arrested Development
Arrested Development Netflix

If you’ve been thinking about catching up on Arrested Development on Netflix, you might want to do it quickly. All five seasons of the sitcom starring Jason Bateman are leaving the streaming platform on March 15. The Netflix landing page confirms the last day to watch the series is Tuesday, March 14 and sources have confirmed the news.

Arrested Development, from 20th Television and Imagine Television, was one of Netflix’s first original comedies. The series, which aired for three seasons on Fox, was brought back to life on the streamer in 2013 with a fourth season and a fifth season that was split into two parts in 2018 and 2019. 

From creator Mitch Hurwitz, Arrested Development follows wealthy dysfunctional family the Bluths. 

Season 5 wrapped up pretty much all of the loose ends for the series, including the big reveal that Tony Hale’s Buster Bluth was actually responsible for Lucille Austero’s (Liza Minnelli) murder.

In addition to Bateman and Hale, Portia De Rossi, Will Arnett, Alia Shawkat, David Cross, Jeffrey Tambor and Jessica Walter also starred.

