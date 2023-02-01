Array’s Jeff Tobler Joins Expedia Group As Head of Global Media Relations

EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Tobler, Array’s Chief Marketing Officer, is joining Expedia Group as Head of Global Media Relations. He will be responsible for leading communications strategy for the Expedia Brands, including Expedia, VRBO and Hotels.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to the Expedia Group team,” said Lauri Metrose, SVP, Expedia, Communications, Social Media and Influencers. “I have had the pleasure of knowing Jeff for a long time and I could not be more excited to have him join the team. His extensive experience and innovative approach to media relations will greatly enhance our already exceptional communications team as we embark on a dynamic year ahead at Expedia Group. We are excited for him to bring his talents to our organization and help us continue to tell impactful stories.”

For the last two years, Tobler was responsible for marketing, press, social media, brand partnerships and promotions strategy for Ava DuVernay’s award-winning narrative change collective. One of his accomplishments while at Array included creating a partnership with Ben & Jerry’s, which marked the first time a Black woman has appeared on a pint of their ice cream. The flavor is called “Lights! Caramel! Action! Directed By Ava DuVernay,” with proceeds benefitting Array Alliance to further create equitable systems in the entertainment industry. The flavor is currently rolling out to freezers and Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops around the country.

In addition, Tobler helped to create a partnership with JetBlue to feature an exclusive in-flight Array pop-up channel. In total, 12 Array films appear, with an opening video by DuVernay. He also managed the final-season press campaign strategy for DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, now the longest-running Black family drama created by a Black woman creator in TV history, including the historic all-women directorial lineup conversation & celebration at the DGA in September.

Tobler joined Array after a decade at Warner Bros Worldwide TV. In that role as SVP, he oversaw global publicity, communications and social media for scripted programming, as well as strategic business and crisis communications. Earlier in his career, he worked at The CW, The WB and NBC.

“Having grown up on a farm in Illinois, I’m grateful to have spent the past 20 years working with and learning from some of the top and most talented filmmakers in Hollywood including Ava DuVernay, Chuck Lorre and Greg Berlanti,” said Tobler. “I believe that every experience leads to new opportunities and as an avid traveler, I’m excited to embark on my next adventure at Expedia Group with Lauri. I look forward to working alongside their impressive team and bringing my passion for entertainment and storytelling to the travel tech industry.”

Tobler is a member of the Television Academy’s Public Relations Peer Group Executive Committee.