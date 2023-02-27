Arnold Schwarzenegger In ‘Fubar’: Netflix Releases Date Teaser, First-Look Photos

He’s back, baby.

Netflix today released first look at Fubar, its upcoming action comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Previously announced as Untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger Project, Fubar will premiere globablly on May 25, according to a new teaser.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies,” Schwarzenegger said in a statement that accompanied the release date announcement, trailer and first-look pic. “Well, here it is. Fubar will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season. It’s been a joy to work with Nick, Skydance, and Netflix to give my fans exactly what they’ve been waiting for.”

Said Creator, Showrunner & Executive Producer Nick Santora: ‘Fubar is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that’s why I wanted Fubar to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that – and more. I’d love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it’s classified.”

So until additional information about Fubar is unclassified, check out the trailer above.

Here are some addition photos:

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner (Credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)