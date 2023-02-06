APA Signs ‘April 29, 1992’ & ‘The Iceman’ Filmmaker Ariel Vromen

EXCLUSIVE: Writer, director and producer Ariel Vromen has signed with APA for representation.

Vromen most recently directed and produced the forthcoming L.A. riots drama April 29, 1992, starring Tyrese Gibson, Scott Eastwood and the late Ray Liotta. Deadline understands that the film, marking one of Liotta’s final projects, has recently been picked up for worldwide distribution by a major studio. No further details yet, but expect them shortly.

Vromen is best known for writing, directing and producing the crime drama The Iceman, starring Michael Shannon as the contract killer Richard Kuklinski. The film, which world premiered at the 2012 Venice Film Festival, boasted an all-star cast also including Winona Ryder, James Franco, Liotta and Chris Evans.

Vromen also helmed the sci-fi thriller Criminal, with Gary Oldman, Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, as well as the Netflix spy thriller The Angel, starring Marwan Kenzari and Toby Kebbell. He wrote, directed and exec produced the Gerard Butler-led short Jewel of the Sahara and also notably exec produced Rambo: Last Blood starring Sylvester Stallone.

APA has been on a signing tear of late, with such notable actors as Regina Hall, William H. Macy, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cusack, Maria Bello, Donnie Yen, Rosa Salazar and Ken Jeong among those most recently coming into the fold.

Vromen continues to be represented by Adventure Media and Ziffren Brittenham.