Ariana DeBose Gets The Last Laugh On Her BAFTAs Rap

Ariana DeBose’s show-stopping musical number at the BAFTAs that included a rap shout-out to the women acting nominees by name has become a cottage industry. Now, the actress herself is fueling the fun, sharing some of her favorite online jabs on Instagram Saturday.

DeBose wasn’t so self-assured in the immediate aftermath of her performance. She deactivated her Twitter account after a deluge of mocking posts on the performance. But the passage of time and the scattered fan support have bolstered her courage.

Among the supporters was Lizzo, who produced a TikTok that mimicked the DeBose rap. Singer Adele also gave some support from the stage.

“The internet is wild, yall” DeBose wrote. “Appreciate all the love.” 

