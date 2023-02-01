APA Ups Lindsey Wirkus & Joe Amato To Talent Agents

EXCLUSIVE: APA on Wednesday announced the promotion of Talent Department Coordinators Lindsey Wirkus and Joe Amato to Agents in the department.

The elevations come at a time of major growth for the agency, which has in the last year vastly expanded its agent ranks, while bolstering the strength of its roster. APA has, just this month, signed such notable on-screen talents as William H. Macy, Maria Bello, Donnie Yen and Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson. Boldface names joining in the back half of 2022 included Regina Hall, Ken Jeong, Nathalie Emmanuel, Marc Maron, Rosa Salazar, Michael Rainey Jr., Brianna Hildebrand, Russell Hornsby and Michael Cera.

Wirkus will be based in Los Angeles, with Amato headquartered in New York.

APA President Jim Osborne and Head of Global Talent, Andrew Rogers, told Deadline that “Lindsey and Joe have both demonstrated over many years the attributes you need to become an outstanding agent, namely a passion for the business, the process, a meticulous attention to detail and the enthusiasm to make it happen for our clients.

“We have hired 18 senior agents from ICM, CAA and UTA in the past 6 months alone and brought in over 300 new clients,” added the pair. “It is imperative to have agents at all levels that are working together to get our clients the jobs they desire and deserve and Lindsey and Joe will help our efforts greatly.”

Wirkus is a Minnesota native who joined APA as an executive assistant to Osborne in 2021, subsequently working under him to support clients including Mary J. Blige, Gary Oldman, 50 Cent and Tyrese Gibson. She was promoted to coordinator within the talent department in January 2022, demonstrating, during her time in that position, her eye for emerging talent. The graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, holding degrees in Journalism and Advertising, worked as a commercial agent for Minnesota’s Meredith Model & Talent Agency before transitioning to the boutique agency Bella on the West Coast and making her subsequent jump to APA.

Amato is a Brooklyn native who began his career in marketing before pivoting to representation in Buchwald’s Commercial VO department. His aspirations in TV and Film led him to join APA’s New York office as Sasha Passero’s assistant in 2018. The Binghamton University grad, with degrees in English and Economics, was prior to his latest promotion, elevated to Executive Assistant to Barry McPherson, who serves as Co-Head of the Talent Department.