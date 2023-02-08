Anthony Hemingway Boards ‘Sugar Daddy’ Docu With Director Michael Cooke & EP Anthony J. Davis

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Hemingway has a sweet tooth about a very serious subject.

The Emmy-winning director and his Anthony Hemingway Productions shingle has joined the documentary Sugar Daddy as a producer. Directed by long time cinematographer Michael Cooke and executive producer Anthony J Davis, Sugar Daddy focuses on the devastating health consequences of sugar overconsumption targeted at Black Americans.

Currently raising preliminary funds through an online campaign and working with healthcare veterans, the film is scheduled to start production this summer. To put the stakes in perspective, sugar overconsumption is the #1 cause of diabetes, which Black Americans are diagnosed with 60% more than adult White Americans.

“I founded Anthony Hemingway Productions to tell stories that have the power to galvanize a community, educate people, and change lives,” Hemingway told Deadline today. “That’s what we plan to do as we investigate and highlight the disproportionate impact of sugar on the health of Black Americans, and what can be done to stop this alarming epidemic” the Genius: Aretha helmer added.

“After watching countless friends and family members harmed by health complications due to sugar consumption, I have partnered with Anthony Hemingway and healthcare professionals to bring more awareness to sugar-related health issues,” noted P-Valley crew member Davis.

Repped by UTA and M88, the in-demand Hemingway has an overall deal with the Karey Burke-run and Disney-owned 20th Television. The now five-year-old AHP has a series of dramas and documentaries in various stages of development, including a feature on barrier breaking LGBTQ activist Sir Lady Java.