‘Ant-Man’ Star Hannah John-Kamen & ‘Son’s Of Anarchy’ Star Theo Rossi To Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Rachel’ — EFM

EXCLUSIVE: Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man And The Wasp) and Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy) are set to star in the sci-fi thriller Rachel, which Highland Film Group is launching for next week’s EFM.

The film will follow new mother Rachel (John-Kamen) who seemingly has the perfect life except she doesn’t recall the recent birth of her baby boy or even being pregnant. Her cookie-cutter husband Stephen (Rossi) deflects her probing questions as strange neighbors begin stalking her. Flooded with memories of an 11-year-old girl who seemed to be her daughter, the film will chart how Rachel’s perfectly constructed world begins to tear apart.

Pic is being directed by Jenn Wexler, who made her directorial debut with the SXSW horror film The Ranger and is completing post production on The Sacrifice Game starring Mena Massoud and Olivia Scott Welch, and is written by playwright Vincent Delaney.

Producers are Jib Polhemus (The Last Son, The Expendables 2) and Volition Media’s Michael Jefferson (Land of Bad). The film is executive-produced by Adam Beasley and Cindy Bru of Volition Media.

Highland is representing worldwide rights with production slated to start this spring in Minnesota.

Rising actress John-Kamen is known for Ready Player One, Netflix mini-series The Stranger, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City, and most notably for her role as the villainous Ghost in Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp. She will reprise her role in the upcoming film Thunderbolts.

Theo Rossi most recently starred opposite Aubrey Plaza in Sundance title Emily The Criminal, which garnered him a Best Supporting Performance at the Indie Spirits. He is best known for Marvel’s Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy and Army of the Dead. He will next be seen opposite Jason Bateman, Taron Egerton and Sofia Carson in the Jaume Collet-Serra directed thriller Carry On for Netflix and Amblin.

“We are delighted to be working with such talented actors as Hannah John-Kamen and Theo Rossi on this chilling sci-fi story. They will cleverly showcase the seemingly perfect relationship between Rachel and her husband which quickly devolves into a chase to uncover the strange new world around them,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

“Rachel is a smart, intense and nerve-wracking thriller full of twists and turns. We are proud to have another wonderful opportunity to empower women both in front of and behind the camera,” added Highland COO Delphine Perrier.

John-Kamen is repped by Luber/Rocklin and Paradigm; Rossi is repped by Paradigm, Entertainment 360 and Schreck Rose Dapello; Wexler is reppped by CAA, Hitman Studios, and attorney Chris Abramson.