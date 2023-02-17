‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Buzzes To $41M+ Global Through First Two Days

Refresh for latest…: Disney/Marvel’s Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania buzzed into 43 overseas markets across Wednesday and Thursday, grossing an estimated $23.8M through yesterday. With domestic’s strong $17.5M previews, that lifts the global cume to a running $41.3M.
The first two days at the international box office put the threequel 68% ahead of the original Ant-Man and 1% above 2018’s Ant-Man and The Wasp, both of which had the benefit of summer school holiday playtime, on a like-for-like basis.
The estimated overseas gross of $23.8M through Thursday does not include any China numbers. The movie started in midnights there on Thursday, and through Friday is at about $6.3M with an opening day at No. 1. The Peyton Reed-directed pic has an 8.8 on Maoyan, on par with the previous films.
Also not included in the two-day offshore total above, Korea on Friday added $980K in first position, for a three-day cume of $3.16M.
Strictly speaking through Thursday, the Top 5 markets on the Paul Rudd-starrer are Mexico ($2.4M), Korea ($2.2M), France ($1.8M), Indonesia ($1.5M) and Australia ($1.5M).
In Latin America, Quantumania opened No. 1 in all markets on Thursday with a 75% market share across the region. Mexico’s launch day came in 10% below Ant-Man and The Wasp while Brazil ($1.3M) was 1% above that movie.
In Europe, the critters were No. 1 everywhere save Denmark. France‘s opening on Wednesday came in 16% ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp and 128% ahead of Ant-Man. Germany was 47% ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp and 126% ahead of Ant-Man. Italy likewise was above the previous pics.
Quantumania landed 13% below Ant-Man and the Wasp and 6% ahead of Ant-Man in its Thursday Australia bow while Korea’s opening Wednesday was 47% under Ant-Man and the Wasp, and 26% over Ant-Man.
Along with China, today adds Spain, Japan, the UK and India as well as Poland, South Africa and Vietnam.
