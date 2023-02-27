Anonymous Content Adapting Ryan La Sala Social Horror Novel ‘The Honeys’ For Big Screen

EXCLUSIVE: Anonymous Content is developing Ryan La Sala’s bestselling social horror novel, The Honeys, for film.

The Honeys follows a queer teen, Mars, who is investigating the connection between his twin sister Caroline’s violent death and the Honeys, a group of beautiful, otherworldly girls who she boarded with at her exclusive summer camp. As Mars probes into who—or what—the Honeys really are, he’s surprised to find them inviting him into their world – and he discovers they’re guarding a dark and sickeningly sweet secret in the meadows behind their cabin that could cost him everything.

David Levine and Garrett Kemble will oversee the project for Anonymous Content’s AC Studios. La Sala will serve as EP.

La Sala’s bestselling and award-winning novels center around surreal things happening to queer people, including Reverie and Be Dazzled, both published by Sourcebooks,and The Honeys (Scholastic). His next novel Beholder will be released by Scholastic this autumn. He lives in New York City and he and his work have been featured in Entertainment Weekly, Buzzfeed NPR, and Tor.com.

The Honeys was named a best book of 2022 by NPR, the New York Public Library, School Library Journal, Barnes & Noble, and Publishers Weekly. It was also featured in Entertainment Weekly, Tor.com, The New York Times, and more. It was published on August 16, 2022 by Scholastic.

Upcoming AC Studios projects include the highly anticipated feature film, Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre; limited series East of Eden starring Florence Pugh with Zoe Kazan set to adapt; eight-part psychological drama Saint X, from writer Leila Gerstein and director Dee Rees; Time Bandits from Taika Waititi and starring Lisa Kudrow; season four of the critically acclaimed series True Detective starring Jodie Foster as well as the recently released second season of Random Acts of Flyness.

La Sala is represented by Peter Knapp at Park & Fine, APA and Matthew Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin.