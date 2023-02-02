Annette Bening To Star In Peacock Limited Series ‘Apples Never Fall’

Annette Bening is set to headline Peacock’s upcoming limited series Apples Never Fall in her return to television nearly two decades after starring in HBO’s 2005 TV movie Mrs. Harris, which earned her an Emmy nomination. Before that, she played herself in an episode of The Sopranos. Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Additionally, Chris Sweeney (The Tourist) has come on board to direct multiple episodes, including the first, of the limited series based on Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers author Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel.

From writer-showrunner Melanie Marnich and Universal International Studios’ Heyday Television, Apples Never Fall centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they finally have sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.

Marnich, Moriarty and Sweeney executive produce with David Heyman, Albert Page and Jillian Share. Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio, with NBCUniversal Global Distribution distributing.

Bening, a four-time Oscar nominee and a SAG Award winner who has starred in such movies as American Beauty and The Kids Are All Right, next stars in Netflix’s upcoming film Nyad, from Oscar-, BAFTA- and Emmy-winning duo Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. She is repped by Mark Gochman at Gochman Law Group and CAA.