Anna Camp Horror ‘From Black’ Gets Shudder Premiere Date

Shudder announced on Monday that its horror film From Black starring the Pitch Perfect franchise’s Anna Camp will begin streaming exclusively on the platform on April 14.

The film is the first in the narrative space from Thomas Marchese, who unveiled the award-winning documentary Fallen on police deaths in the line of duty in 2017. Pic watches as a young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son five years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?

Also starring Jennifer Lafleur (Big Little Lies), John Ales (Euphoria), Travis Hammer (Godless) and Richie Montgomery (Ozark), From Black was written by Vincent Cardinale. Kelly Frazier and Cardinale produced the film, with Cesar Mercado, Humberto Carillo, Camp, Rick Moore, James Norrie, Nina Kolokouri and Bob Portal serving as exec producers.

AMC Networks’ genre streamer Shudder has recently picked up rights to titles including Jeffrey A. Brown’s horror The Unheard and Kurtis David Harder’s horror-thriller Influencer, also recently securing Spanish rights to Fabian Forte’s Argentinian horror Legions out of EFM.

The service took Laura Moss’ Frankenstein-inspired birth/rebirth, starring Judy Reyes, Marin Ireland and Breeda Wool, to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and plan to release the pic later this year. Shudder also recently the viral Canadian horror Skinamarink, which grossed almost $2MM against a budget of $15,000 when it hit theaters via IFC Midnight. The film’s premiere weekend on Shudder marked the service’s biggest of all time outside of its peak Halloween season.