Andy Serkis’ Imaginarium Teams With South Korea’s Climax Studio To Develop Jason Kim’s ‘The Monster Tale’

EXCLUSIVE: Following the global success of Netflix original series D.P. and Hellbound, and the Netflix original film Jung-E, South Korea’s Climax Studio is developing filmmaker Jason Kim’s The Monster Tale along with Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish’s Imaginarium Productions.

Serkis and Cavendish will serve as executive producers on the project alongside Climax’s Byun Seung-Min.

The Monster Tale brings together a warring group of three infamous East Asian monsters, an unlikely team of enemies who must unite to defeat a menacing invasion by a monster from across the seas in Europe.

Kim, who has the upcoming Netflix original series Bloodhounds, is alsoknown for his Korean box office hit Midnight Runners, will write and direct The Monster Tale.

“Bringing brilliant, flawed and complex characters to the screen is at the heart of what we do at the Imaginarium and we cannot wait to work with Climax Studio and their talented team to develop this wild roller-coaster ride of a story — it’s going to be unlike anything you’ve seen before,” Cavendish said.

Kim added, “I want to provide the global audience with a new kind of entertainment through the fantasy action of monsters from the East and West.”

Climax Studio founder Byun Seung-Min shared his excitement of the partnership: “I look forward to working together with The Imaginarium on the global co-production of The Monster Tale. I think this is going to be one of the most interesting projects that we have ever worked on.”

Imaginarium was founded in 2011 by actor-director Serkis and Cavendish. They have produced Breathe starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy; Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle starring Christian Bale, Benedict Cumberbatch and Cate Blanchett; horror films including The Ritual and No One Gets Out Alive; and Half Bad, a Netflix series. This year will see the release of Next Goal Wins, with director Taika Waititi and starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.

In addition to his experience in performance capture, Serkis is broadening his influence in the industry as a creator and director of films, most recently Venom: Let There be Carnage, and is currently in production on an animated adaptation of George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Jung-E, produced by Climax Studio, reached 19.3 million viewing hours within the first three days of its release, ranking as the No. 1 foreign film in Netflix’s global top 10. It has captured the attention of the international audience, ranking in the top 10 in more than 80 countries including Korea, Germany, Spain, Taiwan and Singapore.

Climax Studio is set this year to release films Soulmate and Concrete Utopia, and Netflix’s film Ballerina and series D.P.2.