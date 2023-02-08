Andrew Scott & Others Join Netflix’s ‘Back In Action’ With Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz 

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has added four to its action-comedy Back in Action, with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. The newest actors to sign on are BAFTA winners Andrew Scott (Catherine Called Birdy) and Jamie Demetriou (Cruella), McKenna Roberts (Euphoria) and Rylan Jackson (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves).

Details as to the storyline and characters of Diaz’s first feature since 2014’s Annie are under wraps. But Kyle Chandler and Glenn Close are also aboard for roles, as previously announced.

Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) is directing from his script written with Neighbors‘ Brendan O’Brien. Producers are Jenno Topping, Peter Chernin and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett (Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures) for Chernin Entertainment, Beau Bauman (Central Intelligence) for Good One Productions, and Gordon for Exhibit A. Foxx, Datari Turner, O’Brien and Tim Lewis are serving as exec producers.

Scott won his BAFTA for his work as the villainous Jim Moriarty in BBC’s Sherlock and has also scored an Emmy nom for a part on Black Mirror, as well as a Golden Globe nom and a Critics Choice Award for his supporting role as The Priest in Fleabag. The actor recently appeared in Lena Dunham’s film Catherine Called Birdy and has also appeared in such big-screen titles as 1917, Alice Through the Looking Glass and Spectre, among many others. Other notable TV credits include His Dark Materials, Modern Love, John Adams, and the Emmy-nominated TV movies Oslo and King Lear from HBO and Prime Video.

Demetriou’s four BAFTA Awards came for the sitcom Stath Lets Flats, which he created, wrote, starred in and EP’d for Channel 4/HBO Max. Additional TV credits include Fleabag, Apple TV+’s The Afterparty, Hulu’s The Great, IFC’s hit mockumentary Documentary Now! and TBS’s Miracle Workers, to name just a few. Notable recent film credits include Catherine Called Birdy, Cruella and Working Title’s smash hit Paddington 2. Also coming up for Demetriou is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which he’ll appear alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Roberts previously appeared in the Dwayne Johnson actioner Skyscraper, and will also soon be seen in Barbie. TV credits include Euphoria and Timeless.

Up next for newcomer Jackson is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which will hit theaters via Paramount on March 31 after premiering at SXSW.

Scott is repped by CAA, the UK’s United Agents, and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole; Demetriou by CAA, United Agents, and MGMT Entertainment; Roberts by Osbrink Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment; and Jackson by A3 Artists Agency and Crackerjack Management.