Ana De Armas Blames Social Media For Lack Of The “Concept Of A Movie Star” For New Generations

Ana de Armas is being candid and talking about how social media has affected the “concept of a movie” for new generations.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Knives Out star blamed social media for diluting what a movie star used to mean to past generations.

“I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing,” she told the publication. “The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves—nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore.”

De Armas said that she has deleted her social media platforms except for Instagram but she hardly uses it saying that she feels “like things are always wrong on social media.”

“If it was up to me, I would delete Instagram right now, but I can’t. I understand that I’m not just an actress. I have other brands that I’m working with and I have other commitments,” she added. “It’s been good for Blonde and for films that I want to talk about. It’s tricky because you feel the pressure to share some personal insight, or something about your private life, to keep people interested in you. You have to find a balance somehow, which I find very difficult.”

De Armas playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde earned nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards as Lead Actress.