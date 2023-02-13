Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Announce First Comedy Tour Together

Skip to main content
Former Saturday Night Live costars and real-life pals Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will launch their first-ever live comedy tour together this spring.

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will kick off with a limited run of four East Coast shows from April to June. The tour, billing itself as a celebration of “thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment, begins April 29 at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC.

From D.C., the four-date tour, produced by Live Nation, goes to Chicago’s The Chicago Theatre on May 20, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway on June 9 and concludes in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on June 10.

No additional dates were indicated in today’s announcement, with Poehler and Fey saying only, “If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!”

In addition to their years together on SNL and its Weekend Update, Poehler and Fey have hosted the Golden Globes Awards four times to considerable praise.

