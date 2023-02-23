‘America’s Got Talent‘ Star ’Nightbirde’ To Release Album On Anniversary Of Her Death

The family of America’s Got Talent star Jane ‘Nightbirde’ Marczweski has released her debut album a year after her death from breast cancer, a very public battle that saw her withdraw from the competition despite strong support.

The album, titled It’s Ok after the audition song that brought her national attention, features 10 songs, half pop on one side and stripped-down versions of the same songs on the flip side.

Proceeds will go to a breast cancer foundation set up in Marczewski’s name.

“We are thrilled to announce that @_nightbirde debut album, It’s OK, is available for pre-order today,” The Nightbirde Foundation, who help women battling cancer, said in a statement. “This album doesn’t pit emotions against one another, but rather it shows joy can come through sorrow. Jane would be so proud of this album, but more than that, she’d be proud of the work that the Nightbirde Foundation is doing to help others find hope and healing in the midst of tragedy.”

The album was recorded with the help of Marczewski’s older brother, Mitch.

The Zanesville, OH, native earned a judges’ standing ovation and the NBC show’s sought-after Golden Buzzer with her audition performance of “It’s Ok.” Just weeks later, she announced that she was dropping out of the competition, explaining that her “fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

She died on Feb. 19, 2022. Her audition, seen above on YouTube, has more than 30 million views.

Judge Simon Cowell was a big fan of the singer and tweeted out his condolences when she died.