‘America’s Got Talent’ Magician Scott Alexander Dies Following Stroke

Scott Alexander, a magician who appeared on Season 6 of America’s Got Talent, has died following a stroke, his wife Jenny revealed on Instagram.

“He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us,” Jenny wrote. “We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers.” Her caption appeared next to a photo of Scott with their children.

Alexander impressed the judges in his audition for Season 6 with an illusion in which a woman seemed to appear out of nowhere, be supported by water, then levitate. He was sent to the Vegas round after judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and Howie Mandel voted “Yes”. He was eventually eliminated in the quarterfinals following a performance of an illusion in which a gospel choir disappeared and then reappeared a distance away.

After his stint on America’s Got Talent, Alexander appeared on Season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Alexander is survived by his wife, Jenny, and their four children.