Rupert Murdoch Admits Some Fox Hosts "Endorsed" Trump's "Damaging" Election Claims, Dominion Says In Filing; Network Responds
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Crowns Season One Winner

America's Got Talent All-Stars
(L-R) Detroit Youth Choir, Ana Maria Margean, Mike E. Winfield, Terry Crews, Light Balance Kids, Kodi Lee, Avery Dixon, Power Duo, Tom Ball, Bello SIsters, Aidan McCann, Aidan Bryant Trae Patton/NBC

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of the winner of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

The first season of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has crowned its winner. Aidan Bryant, the high-flying aerialist, came out victorious as the first winner of the All-Stars edition of the talent show.

Bryant came in second the first time he was in AGT back in Season 16 and now the 18-year-old is the ultimate winner. Since his appearance on the NBC reality competition he has performed around the U.S. and is currently appearing in the America’s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live stage show in Las Vegas.

The AGT star is self-taught and only started aerial a few years ago. Over the two years that passed between AGT and AGT: All-Stars, he developed a newfound confidence that was reflected in his performances on the stage. Bryant performed tonight alongside electric musician Adam Lambert and fellow “All-Stars” competitors and hand-balancing act, Bello Sisters.

AGT: All-Stars saw judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and host Terry Crews. During the show’s finale, the top 11 finalists displayed their talents along with guest performers, including musicians Weezer, Babyface, Adam Lambert, Lindsey Stirling, AGT winner and All-Star competitor ventriloquist Terry Fator, AGT winner and magician Mat Franco, and choir group Voices of Hope.

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Natasha Brugler are the executive producers. 

AGT All-Stars: Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Aidan Bryant, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel
(L-R) Terry Crews, Simon Cowell, Aidan Bryant, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel Trae Patton/NBC

