AMC Entertainment Is Tweaking Theater Ticket Prices Based On “Sightline” To Movie Screen

Theater chain AMC Entertainment is now shifting ticket prices depending on where seats are located in theaters in an initiative called Sightline AMC.

The seating selections based on their sightline of the movie screen within the auditorium include Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline sections. Standard Sightline, the most common, is sticking to the traditional ticket cost.

Value Sightline seats are primarily in the front row of the auditorium, and cheaper.

Preferred Sightline seats are typically in the middle of the auditorium and cost slightly more than Standard seats.

Stubs A-List members will have the Preferred Sightline premium waived to encourage membership in its loyalty program.

Sightline at AMC is applied to all showtimes that begin after 4 p.m. at participating locations and is not available on Discount Tuesday. AMC said it’s launched in select markets but didn’t specify which and is expected to continue expanding to AMC and AMC Dine-In locations by the end of 2023.

“Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experienced-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP and CMO, AMC Theatres. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one.”

AMC shares are popping today, up more than 5% in a generally down market.

The company’s Saudi partner recently bought it out of its venture in Saudi Arabia for $30 million and it’s preparing for a key shareholder vote in March to that could result in an improved capital structure and balance sheeet. Shareholders will on a company proposal to issue common stock, some of which would go to convert preferred APE securities to common shares, and some that could be sold to raise cash for the indebted theater chain. Meanwhile, a more even and robust theatrical slate is expected to nudge along the box office recovery.