Amazon Studios’ Christina Malach Joins Media Res As SVP Development

EXCLUSIVE: Christina Malach, most recently a senior development executive at Amazon Studios, has joined independent studio Media Res as senior vice president of development. She will report to President of Scripted Series Lindsey Springer.

During her more than four years at Amazon Studios, Malach developed and oversaw drama series, including The Terminal List, The Wilds, ZeroZeroZero, The Pursuit of Love, With Love, The Outlaws, A Very British Scandal, Chloe, The English and upcoming series Dead Ringers and Harlan Coben’s Shelter.

Prior to joining Amazon in 2018, Malach served as a vice president at Heyday Television, where she supervised development and production of scripted television projects and was a producer on NBC’s The In-Between, and previously was a creative executive at Amblin Television. She started her career in publishing where she worked for nearly a decade, eventually as an Editor-at-Large, at Random House.

“Christina’s reputation within the industry is reflective of her exceptional taste, her steady stewardship of ambitious series, and the supportive relationships she’s built with creatives and executives alike,” said Springer. “She’s a perfect fit for Media Res and we are thrilled to have her join the team.”

“In a relatively short amount of time, Media Res has established itself as a studio producing elegant, elevated television series,” said Malach. “I’m so pleased to join Michael, Lindsey and the entire Media Res team and contribute to that legacy.”

The addition of Malach to the Media Res scripted series team follows the studio’s recent expansion into international waters with the hiring of Lars Blomgren, and bringing on board nonfiction executive Sarba Das to put the Media Res imprint on unscripted fare.

Media Res, founded in 2017 by Michael Ellenberg, is currently in production on season three of The Morning Show, starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and also starring Julianna Margulies and Jon Hamm. The company also is behind Pachinko, which was renewed for a second season, as well as the limited series Scenes from a Marriage, starring Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, for HBO. The studio is in post-production on the climate change anthology series Extrapolations starring Meryl Streep, Edward Norton and Marion Cotillard, among others, for Apple TV+, and absurdist comedy I’m a Virgo, written and directed by Boots Riley, starring Jharrel Jerome, for Amazon.