Amazon Tops Q4 Forecasts With $149 Billion In Sales; Shout-Out To ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon said today its revenue rose 9% to $149 billion for the fourth quarter, beating forecasts, on a big drop in net income. The commerce and cloud giant gave a big shout-out to its entertainment business from The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power to Thursday Night Football.

Key web services division AWS saw segment sales rise 20% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

North America segment sales increased 13% year-over-year to $93 billion. International segment sales decreased 8% year-over-year to $34.5 billion, or increased 5% excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

Net income at $300 million in the fourth quarter, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared with $14.3 billion, or $1.39.

The company noted the first season of The Lord Of The Rings attracted more than 100 million viewers worldwide. It was the most watched Amazon Original series in every region of the world, with more than 24 billion minutes streamed, and driving more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any previous Prime Video content.

Amazon Studios also announced the all-female slate of directors—Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri, and Louise Hooper—for Season Two of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which is currently in production in the UK.

It said it finished the Thursday Night Football season with the youngest median age of any NFL broadcast package since 2013 and viewership up 11% from last season among 18- to 34-year-olds, according to Nielsen Media Research. TNF featured the most streamed NFL games ever, with an average audience of 11.3 million viewers, according to combined data from Amazon’s first-party measurement metrics and Nielsen Media Research.

Original series and film premiers including Western drama The English, with Emily Blunt;family-friendly competition show Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge; My Policeman,starring Harry Styles;and documentary Good Night Oppy. Prime Video also released new seasons of existing series, including the fourth volume of Rihanna’s annual fashion experience Savage X Fenty and the third season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski. Wednesday, an MGM-produced series on Netflix, debuted at No. 1 on Nielsen’s weekly streaming charts and earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Musical or Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series (Jenna Ortega).

Amazon also brought HBO back to Prime Video Channels in the U.S., after reaching an agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. For $15.99 per month, customers who subscribe to HBO Max have access to approximately 15,000 hours of curated premium content.

elentless focus on providing the broadest selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery drove customer demand in our Stores business during the fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations—and we’re appreciative of all our customers who turned to Amazon this past holiday season,” said CEO Andy Jassy, “We’re also encouraged by the continued progress we’re making in reducing our cost to serve in the operations part of our Stores business. In the short term, we face an uncertain economy, but we remain quite optimistic about the long-term opportunities for Amazon. The vast majority of total market segment share in both Global Retail and IT still reside in physical stores and on-premises datacenters; and as this equation steadily flips, we believe our leading customer experiences in these areas along with the results of our continued hard work and invention to improve every day, will lead to significant growth in the coming years. When you also factor in our investments and innovation in several other broad customer experiences (e.g. streaming entertainment, customer-first healthcare, broadband satellite connectivity for more communities globally), there’s additional reason to feel optimistic about what the future holds.”

