Amazon Renews ‘James May: Our Man In…’ For A Third Season

EXCLUSIVE: James May will be back for a third helping of his Amazon Our Man In… travel show.

The Grand Tour presenter will head to India for another round of irreverent adventures after journeying to Japan and Italy in Season 1 and 2 respectively.

The Amazon Prime Video original is produced by Plum Pictures, the British production outfit. Plum made James May: Oh Cook! for Amazon and is preparing a Serena Williams access series for the streamer.

News of the renewal comes days after May distanced himself from comments his friend and co-host Jeremy Clarkson made about Meghan Markle in a column for The Sun, the British tabloid newspaper.

Clarkson said he “hates” the Duchess of Sussex and she should be made to “parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain,” a callback to a Game of Thrones scene. He has since apologized.

After being read an excerpt from Clarkson’s missive, May told BBC Radio 4: “I think it sounds a little bit too creepy, but I’m also very much in favor of free speech and allowing the haters to hate so we can see what they have to say.”

Amazon wants to end its relationship with Clarkson beyond existing commitments to The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm, according to Variety.

Amazon had not commented on the decision and production is ongoing on both brands. Season 2 of Clarkson’s Farm drops on February 10, while a third is currently being filmed. A new Grand Tour episode is in post-production, with another two scheduled to shoot. Sources said it was not unusual for Amazon to refuse to commit to renewals ahead of new episodes streaming.

Amazon declined to comment.