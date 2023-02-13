Skip to main content
Amazon Freevee Greenlights Live Music Performance Program ‘Monumental: An Artists Den Experience’

Amazon Freevee

Amazon Freevee has announced the greenlight of Monumental: An Artists Den Experience, described as an intimate narrative-driven performance program, produced by Artists Den Entertainment.

The program is comprised of hour-long specials featuring a performance, exclusive interviews and venue vignettes with a featured popular recording artist at iconic locations throughout the world. The first special, Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens, will debut exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S., UK, and Germany on March 31, coinciding with the release of Goulding’s fifth studio album, Higher Than Heaven.

“Artists Den is known for creating visionary, once-in-a-lifetime musical experiences—tapping into intimate performances from the world’s most popular, influential, or on-the-rise artists,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original content and unscripted programming, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to partner with Artists Den on Monumental. Featuring fan-favorite musicians performing in their favorite places, we’re delivering our customers an exclusive musical escape to beautiful locations around the globe.”

Monumental: An Artists Den Experience is created and executive produced by Mark Lieberman and co-executive produced by Amber Mundinger, both of Artists Den Entertainment. Todd Wagner, Mark Cuban, and Haley Jones of 2929 Productions also serve as executive producers.

