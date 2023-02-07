Amanda Seyfried To Star In Atom Egoyan’s ‘Seven Veils’; XYZ Films To Launch Sales In Berlin — EFM  

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout, Mank) has signed on to star in Seven Veils, the new film from Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan (Chloe, The Sweet Hereafter). The pic is set to start shooting next week in Toronto with XYZ selling world rights at the upcoming European Film Market.

In the pic, Seyfried plays Jeanine, an earnest theatre director, who has been given the task of remounting her former mentor’s most famous work, the opera Salome. Haunted by dark and disturbing memories from her past, Jeanine allows her repressed trauma to color the present as she re-enters the opera world after so many years away. Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

Seven Veils is written and directed by Egoyan, who also produces alongside Niv Fichman (Enemy), Simone Urdl (The Captive), Fraser Ash (BlackBerry), and Kevin Krikst (BlackBerry). The pic is a Rhombus Media and Ego Film Arts production, produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada in association with Cinetic Media, IPR.VC, XYZ Films, and the Canadian Opera Company.

XYZ’s Aram Tertzakian, Nate Bolotin, Maxime Cottray, and Nick Spicer will Executive Produce alongside John Sloss of Cinetic Media with Noah Segal and Adrian Love of Elevation Pictures.

Seyfried and Egoyan previously collaborated on the 2009 feature film Chloe. Seven Veils also reteams XYZ Films, IPR.VC and Rhombus Media, who produced and co-financed Matt Johnson’s Blackberry, which will premiere in competition at Berlin and was acquired by IFC Films for the U.S.

“I first produced Salome for the Canadian Opera Company almost thirty years ago and have been haunted by its themes,” said Egoyan. “This is a project I’ve been dreaming about for years and it’s such a thrill to be reunited with Amanda after the amazing experience we had together making Chloe.”

XYZ’s current sale of projects includes the Sundance Midnight selection Run Rabbit Run, starring Sarah Snook, which recently sold to Netflix, Svalta starring Nick Frost and Lena Heady, and The Wasp starring Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists. Egoyan is repped by WME, Cinetic Media, and Great North Artists Management.