Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘1923’ Star Aminah Nieves On Show’s Brutality Toward Indigenous People: “I Felt Like Sometimes, I Wasn’t Even In Control Of My Body”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

BAFTA Film Awards: 'All Quiet' Named Best Picture, Leads With 7 Wins; Butler, Blanchett Take Acting Prizes; Coverage + Photos
Read the full story

Allison Holker, Wife Of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, Gives Emotional Update To Thank Fans For Support

Allison Holker Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Allison Holker, the widow of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has updated concerned fans on how the family is coping in the wake of her husband’s suicide.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life.”

She added, “He lived his life from love, and he made you feel a certain way. My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was looked out by bringing joy to people.”

The update comes a week after the memorial to her husband, which was held in L.A.  Ellen DeGeneres and cast members from “So You Think You Can Dance” attended.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad