Allen Media Group To Launch ‘Mathis Court With Judge Mathis’

Days after it was revealed that Judge Mathis would end its long run in daytime syndication, Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has announced that it will launch Mathis Court with Judge Mathis in the fall.

The new court series will be a daily one-hour strip and will be available to broadcast television stations, as well as global network, cable, and digital distribution platforms later this year.

For 24 consecutive seasons, Warner Bros./Telepictures produced and distributed Judge Mathis, which was the second longest-running court show in continued production with the same host behind Judge Judy (which ran for 25 seasons). Judge Mathis won the Daytime Emmy in 2018 for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program, as well as the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News, Talk or Information Series in 2004.

Judge Greg Mathis is a former judge of Michigan’s 36th District Court.

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court with Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, Judge Glenda Hatchett, Judge Lauren Lake, and Judge Eboni K. Williams.”



“For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter,” said Mathis. “Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows, who are the best of the best.”



In addition to broadcast syndication, all 8 of the Allen Media Group court series are carried on the Allen Media Group television network Justicecentral.TV, which is available in over 50 million U.S. homes and is carried on Comcast, DirecTV, ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, DISH, Altice, Charter/Spectrum, YouTube TV, Hulu and other major cable carriers nationwide and globally.

Allen Media Group now produces and distributes eight daily one-hour court series — America’s Court With Judge Ross, Justice For All With Judge Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice With Judge Karen, The Verdict With Judge Hatchett, We The People With Judge Lauren Lake, and the recently-announced court series Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams, also premiering in the fall.



