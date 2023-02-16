‘All That Breathes’ Director Shaunak Sen Signs With WME And Entertainment 360

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Shaunak Sen, director of All That Breathes speaks onstage during the 25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival on October 25, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for SCAD)

EXCLUSIVE: Shaunak Sen, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his doc All That Breathes, has signed with WME and Entertainment 360 for representation. The pic is the most awarded and the first film ever to win best documentary at both Sundance and Cannes. The film is currently nominated for BAFTA, DGA, PGA, ASC, Independent Spirit and the Academy Awards.

The doc follows two brothers who devote their lives to the quixotic effort of protecting the black kite, a majestic bird of prey essential to the ecosystem of New Delhi that has been falling from the sky at alarming rates. Amid environmental toxicity and social unrest, the ‘kite brothers’ spend day and night caring for the creatures in their makeshift avian basement hospital.

The film has all been awarded with a Gotham Award; four IDA Awards, including Best Documentary Feature; two Cinema Eye Honors, including Outstanding Documentary Feature and Best Documentary at BFI London Film Festival.

All That Breathes was released theatrically by Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow. It premiered on HBO on February 7th and is now streaming on HBOMax and around the world. Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer and Sen produced the doc.

The pic is a Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films production in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios. The co-producer is Florrie Priest, exec producers are David Guy Elisco and Sean B. Carroll and associate producers are Sam Stanley and Guy Horlock.