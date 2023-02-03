‘All Quiet On The Western Front’s Edward Berger Launches Production Outfit & Partners With Fremantle

Oscar-nominated All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger has launched a production outfit and struck a first-look deal with Fremantle.

Berger has forged Nine Hours with partner Luke Rivett (The Tomorrow Man) and producer Jeanne Tremsal (So Long Daddy, See You in Hell) and the indie will make global TV and film projects.

Fremantle will house Nine Hours’ TV projects for the next two years as well as being given second-look access to Berger’s new film pipeline.

Berger is fresh off the back of nine Oscar nominations for critically-acclaimed Netflix adaptation All Quiet on the Western Front , which has also secured a record 14 BAFTA noms. Other high-profile credits include Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, The Terror and Deutschland 83, the latter of which he made with Fremantle.

“Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story,” said Berger. “We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”

Fremantle CEO Global Drama Christian Vesper said the outfit has “admired Berger’s talent and creative vision” since working together on Deutschland 83.

The move is the latest high-level talent deal struck by Fremantle, which has also tied with the likes of Angelina Jolie, the Larrain Brothers and Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets. The company also owns a wealth of scripted indies including Normal People producer Element Pictures and Italian indie Lux Vide.

The Berger partnership was spearheaded by Vesper and Seb Shorr, Executive Vice President, Commercial & Business Affairs. Lorenzo De Maio assisted on the deal. Berger is represented by Range Media Partners, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Ltd and Creative Artists Agency.