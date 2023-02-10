Alexandra Shipp Joins Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell In Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Shipp is set to join the cast of Sony’s untitled R-rated comedy starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Will Gluck is directing.

While the plot is being kept under wraps, the project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is rewriting.

Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck (who with his Olive Bridge Entertainment has a first-look deal at Sony) are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman are exec producing for RK Films.

Shipp most recently starred opposite Andrew Garfield in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial film debut Tick, Tick… BOOM! and up next, she will be seen starring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for Warner Bros., starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. She also stars in David Sandberg’s upcoming film Kung Fury II, opposite Michael Fassbender. Shipp is known for her role as the iconic mohawked super heroine ‘Storm’ in the X-Men franchise films Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix; and for her role in the critically acclaimed film Love, Simon, which won Outstanding Film at the 2019 GLAAD Awards.

