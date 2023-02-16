Alcon Entertainment Appoints Former MGM Exec Steven Johnson As EVP, Head Of Physical Production

EXCLUSIVE: Alcon Entertainment has appointed former MGM executive Steven Johnson as EVP, Head of Physical Production.

Johnson comes to Alcon following two and a half years at MGM International Television, where he served as Senior Vice President of Physical Production. He will now oversee physical production for all Alcon projects across film, TV and documentary, including the Prime Video limited series Blade Runner 2099 under showrunner Silka Luisa, the animated feature Garfield starring Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson for Sony Pictures, Denis Villeneuve’s feature Rendezvous With Rama, based on the classic Arthur C. Clarke novel, and its upcoming docuseries on legendary basketball coach John Thompson.

“Steven’s unique experience across all sectors of production over the past 20+ years gives him tremendous perspective and expertise and we look forward to him bringing his vast experience to Alcon,” said the company’s co-founders and co-CEOs, Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove.

Johnson added that he is “excited to be joining Andrew and Broderick’s team, they have built an excellent reputation over the past two and a half decades producing and financing film and television, and curating franchise IP. We have a shared philosophy in wanting to be known as a studio that produces premium level entertainment in a cost-efficient and innovative way for a rapidly evolving industry.”

During his time at MGM, Johnson served as a co-executive producer on the Peacock series Last Light, starring Lost‘s Matthew Fox, also co-producing the coming-of-age series El Fin del Amor for Amazon LATAM, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter for Prime Video, which recently wrapped production in New Jersey.

Prior to his time at that studio, Johnson served as VP of TV Physical Production at MRC Studios, there working on such Emmy-winning series as Ozark and The Great. He also previously served as a VP of Production at 21st Century Fox and worked at Tobey Maguire’s former production company, Material Pictures. His time at the latter had him line producing the Sundance-premiering Craig Zobel film Z for Zachariah, starring Margot Robbie, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Chris Pine.

Johnson’s career as a producer, spanning film, TV and documentaries, also had him spend several years producing projects for Lady Gaga, including her Monster Ball concert film for HBO, the special A Very Gaga Thanksgiving for ABC, and a handful of her award-winning music videos.

Kosove and Johnson founded Alcon Entertainment in 1997 with partner Frederick W. Smith, the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx. The company has financed and produced, or co-financed and co-produced, 34 films to date, including The Blind Side, which earned Sandra Bullock an Oscar for Best Actress; the critically acclaimed Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which won two Academy Awards and received an additional three nominations; and The Book of Eli, starring Denzel Washington and Gary Oldman.

Alcon launched its Television Group subdivision in 2015 and has since seen it produce the hit sci-fi series The Expanse, as well as the animated children’s series Pete the Cat, a co-production with Amazon Studios based on the bestselling books.

Johnson is repped by APA.