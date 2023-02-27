‘Succession’s Alan Ruck To Reteam With ’Twister‘ Co-Star Sean Whalen On Creature Feature ‘Crust’

EXCLUSIVE: Succession‘s Alan Ruck is attached to star opposite prolific character actor Sean Whalen in the horror-comedy Crust, which Whalen is directing in his feature debut. The project reteams the duo who previously starred together alongside Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and more in the classic Warner Bros disaster pic, Twister.

Written by Whalen and Jim Wald, Crust tells the story of a lonely laundromat owner, Vegas Winters (Whalen), who keeps the leftover socks from customers and uses them to clean himself. When he gets abused and weeps into the pile of socks, it turns into a creature who seeks revenge on Vegas’ enemies.

Ruck plays Randy Roberts, a cocky former child star who is spearheading a reboot of his childhood shows.

Crust will also star Daniel Roebuck (The Munsters), Rebekah Kennedy (Two Witches), Shawntay Dalon (Detroiters), Felissa Rose (Terrifier 2), Ricky Dean Logan (Back to the Future franchise) and Daniel John Kearney (Dark Circles). Producers on the creature feature heading into production in Los Angeles in April include Whalen, Rose, Logan and Kearney.

Ruck is best known for his role as Connor Roy on HBO’s acclaimed series Succession, which will wrap up with its fourth season. He also recently appeared in Hulu’s acclaimed limited series The Dropout and is otherwise best known on the TV side for starring opposite Michael J. Fox on ABC’s Spin City. Best known on the film side for his role as Cameron in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, the actor has also been seen in features including Freaky, War Machine, Speed, Bad Boys, Cheaper by the Dozen, Star Trek: Generations and the aforementioned Twister, among many others. Also coming up for him is the Amazon Studios drama The Burial, which has him starring alongside Jurnee Smollett, Tommy Lee Jones, Jamie Foxx and more.

Whalen has been seen in films including An American Pickle, Jersey Boys, Halloween II, Employee of the Month, Never Been Kissed, Twister, That Thing You Do! and many more. Notable TV credits include Superstore, Lost and Nickelodeon’s Unfabulous with Emma Roberts.

Ruck is repped by APA, Teitelbaum Artists Group and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Whalen by Worldwide Artists Group and Advanced Management.